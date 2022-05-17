Mumbai: It has been a season to forget for the Mumbai Indians, managing three wins in 12 matches. With Mumbai out of the playoffs race, it could be a good opportunity for them to start preparing and identifying players for the next season. Ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that and suggested that Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah is rested. He also reckoned Ishan Kishan should be tried down the order and not at the top.

“Absolutely, there is nothing to play for and a lot of young careers have taken off when they get an opportunity to play in a non-pressure game. So there is a case for someone like Rohit Sharma and Jaspritn Bumrah to rest, Ishan Kishan to bat down the order. Now they have just got to plan for the future and look at other options,” Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.