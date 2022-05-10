Mumbai: Ishan Kishan is the costliest player of IPL 2022, but unfortunately he has not lived up to the expectations with the bat for Mumbai Indians and that has hurt them. On Monday during the game against KKR, he got an uncharacteristic fifty off 43 balls. But what hogged the limelight was an incident when Nitish Rana’s reverse-sweep outfoxed Kishan as he did not have a clue as to where did the ball go. As he kept searching for the ball, the batters in the middle sneaked in a single.

Here is what transpired in the ninth over of KKR’s batting.