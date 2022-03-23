<strong>Mumbai:</strong> With less than a week to go for the start of a brand new IPL season, predictions gallore and the excitement is palpable. While most fans are predicting who has the potential to win the title this year, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra picked who he feels would win the Orange Cap for the most runs in the season. <p></p> <p></p>Despite the presence of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chopra reckons veteran Shikhar Dhawan would be the highest run-getter - not just for Punjab Kings - but in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"Shikhar Dhawan will be the leading run-scorer for Punjab Kings. There is a possibility that he might win the Orange Cap in the process as well. Rabada will be the leading wicket-taker, he might win the Purple Cap as well. Highest strike rate is a close call between Agarwal, Livingstone, and Shahrukh, but I think it'll be Livingstone. I think they should finish in the top four, they have the team to do so," he said on his YouTibe channel.