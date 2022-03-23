Mumbai: With less than a week to go for the start of a brand new IPL season, predictions gallore and the excitement is palpable. While most fans are predicting who has the potential to win the title this year, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra picked who he feels would win the Orange Cap for the most runs in the season.

Despite the presence of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chopra reckons veteran Shikhar Dhawan would be the highest run-getter – not just for Punjab Kings – but in the tournament.

“Shikhar Dhawan will be the leading run-scorer for Punjab Kings. There is a possibility that he might win the Orange Cap in the process as well. Rabada will be the leading wicket-taker, he might win the Purple Cap as well. Highest strike rate is a close call between Agarwal, Livingstone, and Shahrukh, but I think it’ll be Livingstone. I think they should finish in the top four, they have the team to do so,” he said on his YouTibe channel.