Surat: After a memorable 2021 season, MS Dhoni and Co would like to replicate that show in 2022 where they play the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. While there has been massive speculations over who would take over from MS Dhoni once he stops playing IPL, ex-India bowler Nikhil Chopra gave his name for the job.

Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad there in the squad, Chopra reckoned Ravindra Jadeja would be a better captaincy option for the side.

“Jadeja can definitely be an option as CSK’s next skipper. The way he is performing and the way his form has been across formats and the role that he has been given in T20s to bowl four overs and bat down the order, his career has progressed really well,” said Nikhil Chopra while speaking on YouTube podcast ‘Khelneeti’.