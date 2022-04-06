Mumbai: Veteran India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is going to be one of the key players for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. The 36-year-old, who has not been a part of the national team in recent times, would believe he has cricket left in him and the IPL stage is the perfect platform to win the confidence of the selectors.

During a recent interaction on Punjab Kings social media, Dhawan recalled a funny incident – from several years back – when he was rejected by a girl he had proposed to. He also mentions that he told the girl that you have missed the ‘Kohinoor Diamond’.

“Once I proposed to a girl and she rejected me. She used to play at that time and had a dark face tone. So, you know what I said? I told her that you have rejected the Kohinoor diamond,” he said.

Dhawan has amassed 92 runs in three games for Punjab. He has immense IPL experience and that is what Punjab would hope to benefit from this season. With 5876 runs to his name, the southpaw is currently the second-highest run scorer in the competition’s history.