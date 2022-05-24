Kolkata: Cometh the occasion, cometh Sanju Samson! The Rajasthan Royals captain has been underfire for his performances during IPL 2022, but he has risen to the task in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. What was also impressive to see was that just a few days back he was overlooked for the T20I series against South Africa – so he had a point to prove. Batting first, Samson walked in early after the loss of Yashashwi Jaiswal and he looked like a man possessed.

His 26-ball 47 was laced with three sixes and five fours. Here is how fans are reacting and showing support towards Samson.