<strong>Kolkata:</strong> Cometh the occasion, cometh Sanju Samson! The Rajasthan Royals captain has been underfire for his performances during IPL 2022, but he has risen to the task in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. What was also impressive to see was that just a few days back he was overlooked for the T20I series against South Africa - so he had a point to prove. Batting first, Samson walked in early after the loss of Yashashwi Jaiswal and he looked like a man possessed. <p></p> <p></p>His 26-ball 47 was laced with three sixes and five fours. Here is how fans are reacting and showing support towards Samson. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanjuSamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanjuSamson</a> hitting hard <p></p>Ball == BCCI </p> <p></p>HITTING <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> VERY HARD <p></p> <p></p>Select him to England tour otherwise he gonna break BCCI nose <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KGFChapter2?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KGFChapter2</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvsGT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvsGT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kgf2?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kgf2</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheNameIsYash?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheNameIsYash</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YashBOSS%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YashBOSS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IamSanjuSamson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamSanjuSamson</a> <a href="https://t.co/SUIPY1XYPK">pic.twitter.com/SUIPY1XYPK</a> <p></p> <p></p> (@Garamkannadiga_) <a href="https://twitter.com/Garamkannadiga_/status/1529113167372029952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sanju Samson to BCCI after not getting selected in Indian Squad. <a href="https://t.co/hw1eeD4Xym">pic.twitter.com/hw1eeD4Xym</a></p> <p></p> Nimit Jain (@sarcasticnimitt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sarcasticnimitt/status/1529113123713863680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>