Kolkata: Shubman Gill was back at Eden Gardens, but not as a Knight Rider – he was featuring for Gujarat Titans on Tuesday against Rajasthan Royals in the all-important Qualifier 1. While expectations were high from the ex-KKR batter at the venue, he did not disappoint. Gill stroked a classy 21-ball 35 to get Gujarat off to a good start in the 189 chase. The Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha early in the piece and hence it was important for Shubman to steady things.

Following the seven-wicket win over Rajasthan, Gill claimed Eden Gardens and Kolkata for always being nice to him.

“Kolkata has always been nice to me, fortunately it was one of those nights where we were on the winning side, happy we are in the finals. After Saha got out, we got off to a good start in the powerplay, batting in the Eden Gardens is always fun,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.