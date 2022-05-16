Mumbai: With 10 wins in 13 games, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a playoffs berth. On Sunday, Lucknow was expected to do that with a win over Rajasthan – but that did not happen. At the Brabourne stadium, Rajasthan beat Lucknow by 24 runs to move to the second spot in the points table. Now, with Hardik’s Gujarat already through, Krunal – who is a part of Lucknow – has to wait for further for making it to the last four.

Citing this opportunity, Gujarat took to social media on Monday and posted a picture of Hardik in a bid to subtly roast LSG. The GT captain is waiting for Krunal to make it through. The picture was captioned: “Bruh @krunalpandya, we here, where you guys?”