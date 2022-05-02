Pune: Legendary Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Richie Benaud once said, “Captaincy is 90 per cent luck and 10 per cent skill. But don’t try it without that 10 per cent.” If that is the case, MS Dhoni has to be among the luckiest captains to have played the game, and Ravindra Jadeja – among the unluckiest.

Less than a week after Chennai lost by 11 runs against Punjab, it seemed their hopes of a playoffs finish would come to an end, but now, there is renewed hope and belief, and all of this is probably because of arguabgly the biggest name in Indian cricket ever – MS Dhoni.

Jadeja stepped down as skipper of CSK on Friday evening and convinced Dhoni to take it. This created massive buzz because of an obvious reason, Dhoni. Hashtags like ‘#ReturnOfThala’ and ‘#CSKReady’ trended on social space. Dhoni illustrious CV features all the ICC white-ball trophies, apart from that – he has four IPL titles to his name. With so many titles, he surely is lucky.

After the 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, the men in yellow look a different side and – surely, surely – Dhoni and his Midas Touch has a massive role to play in it. From the CSK skipper walking in at No 3 to Dhoni guiding young Mohit Choudhary in the last over, the 40-year-old superstar truly had his impact in the game in a very calm, nonchalant fashion.

With three wins in nine games, making the playoffs still seem to be a far-fetched dream, but even plaudits like Michael Vaughan and others believe the impossible could happen. Chennai need to win their remaining five games and depend on the results of other teams. But again, this is the IPL and stranger things have happened.