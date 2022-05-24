Kolkata: Virat Kohli and RCB have just arrived in Kolkata on the eve of the all-important Eliminator on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens against Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli, along with Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and the rest looked smart in their RCB casual outfits.

Kohli was also wearing his mask which was black in colour. A video of Kohli and Co arriving in Kolkata at the airport has just surfaced on social media. There is a designated RCB bus waiting to pick up the players at the airport as well.

Here is the video that is circulating on social space. The video has originally be posted by Viral Bhayani.

