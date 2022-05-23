Kolkata: After some riveting contests over almost two months, IPL 2022 has its four playoffs teams. While there have been a few surprises, the big ones are probably the performance of the IPL debutantes – Gujarat and Lucknow. Both the sides playing their maiden IPL, have been top-notch and that is the reason why they find themselves in the playoffs with a chance at winning the silverware.

While Lucknow have done well to finish third in the points table, Gujarat has been the team to beat. The Hardik Pandya-led side has been unstoppable throughout the season and have hence topped the leader’s board with 10 wins from 14 games.

With the IPL caravan now shifting to Kolkata, conditions would change. Gujarat take on Rajasthan in the Qualifier 1 and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

Here are the three reasons that may hurt Gujarat’s chances of winning the title.

Different Kettle of Fish: Forget about what has been done in the league stage, the playoffs would be extremely different as everything would boil down to this. Gujarat has never been part of this and hence the inexperience may come back to haunt them even though they would have two shots at the final.