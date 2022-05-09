<b>Navi Mumbai, May 8: </b>Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their IPL match here on Sunday. Sent in to bat, CSK posted 208 for 6 with Devon Conway top-scoring with a 49-ball 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube contributed 41 and 32 respectively. <p></p> <p></p>For DC, Anrich Nortje was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/42 while Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, DC were all out for 117 in 17.4 overs with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 25 off 20 balls. <p></p> <p></p>For CSK, Moeen Ali took three wickets while Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo got two each. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">8&#x20e3;7&#x20e3; runs <p></p>4&#x20e3;9&#x20e3; balls</p> <p></p>Presenting Player of the match - Devon Conway for his scintillating knock at the top of the order for CSK &#x1f49b;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvDC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/oQKrF5p2pS">pic.twitter.com/oQKrF5p2pS</a> <p></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1523362871023144960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 8, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41, Shivam Dube 32, MS Dhoni 21 not out; Anrich Nortje 3/42, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28). Delhi Capitals: 117 all out in 17.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 25; Moeen Ali 3/13). <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table After CSK vs DC- Match 55</strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5381303" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Web-capture_8-5-2022_23566_www.google.com_-381x246.jpeg" alt="" width="381" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)</strong> maintain top position in the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 618 runs in 11 matches with an average of 61.80. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 451 runs in 11 matches.<strong> Faf du Plessis </strong>occupies third position with 389 runs in 12 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (22 in 11 matches). <strong>Wanindu Hasaranga </strong>is in second position with 21 wickets in 12 matches. <strong>Kagiso Rabada</strong> occupies 3rd place with 18 wickets in 10 matches.