Navi Mumbai, May 8: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their IPL match here on Sunday. Sent in to bat, CSK posted 208 for 6 with Devon Conway top-scoring with a 49-ball 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube contributed 41 and 32 respectively.

For DC, Anrich Nortje was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/42 while Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets.

In reply, DC were all out for 117 in 17.4 overs with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 25 off 20 balls.

For CSK, Moeen Ali took three wickets while Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo got two each.

8⃣7⃣ runs 4⃣9⃣ balls Presenting Player of the match – Devon Conway for his scintillating knock at the top of the order for CSK 💛#TATAIPL #CSKvDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/oQKrF5p2pS IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2022

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41, Shivam Dube 32, MS Dhoni 21 not out; Anrich Nortje 3/42, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28). Delhi Capitals: 117 all out in 17.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 25; Moeen Ali 3/13).

IPL Points Table After CSK vs DC- Match 55

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) maintain top position in the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 618 runs in 11 matches with an average of 61.80. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 11 matches. Faf du Plessis occupies third position with 389 runs in 12 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (22 in 11 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 21 wickets in 12 matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 18 wickets in 10 matches.