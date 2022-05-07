Mumbai: Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha had laid a solid foundation with a century partnership for the opening wicket but clinical bowling and good work in the field helped Mumbai Indians pull off a five-run win in Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Saha struck a superb 40-ball 55, hitting six boundaries and two sixes while Gill blasted 52 off 36 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes as they went neck-and-neck in scoring runs to give their team a brilliant start as they chased Mumbai Indians’ 177/6 in 20 overs build largely on vital innings by skipper Rohit Sharma (43), Ishan Kishan (45) and Tim David (44 not out).

But a hit-wicket and two run-outs changed the course of the game as Mumbai Indians dragged the match to 9 needed off the final over and Daniel Sams denied David Miller many opportunities as Gujarat Titans were restricted to 172/5 in 20 overs.

This was Mumbai Indians’ second win in 10 matches as they moved up four points. Gujarat Titans slumped to their third defeat in 11 matches but remained at the top of the table with 16 points. This was their second successive defeat.

IPL Points Table After GT vs MI

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain position at the top of the points table despite today’s loss.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 588 runs in 10 matches with an average of 65.33. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 369 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 10 matches). Kuldeep Yadav is in second position with 18 wickets in 1o matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches.