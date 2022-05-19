Navi Mumbai: Rinku Singh’s sensational fighting knock went in vain as an excellent century by Quinton de Kock and impactful bowling of Mohsin Khan (3/20), Marcus Stoinis (3/23) led Lucknow Super Giants to two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling 66th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Notably, it was for the first time a team batted the entire 20 overs in IPL without losing a wicket. It was also the highest opening stand ever in IPL history and the third highest partnership for any wicket in the cash-rich league.

With this win, Lucknow qualified for the playoffs after getting 18 points in their 14 league matches. They joined Gujarat Titans, who had become the first team to reach the playoffs in the ongoing season.

On the other hand, Kolkata were eliminated from the playoffs race after finishing the league stages with 12 points from 14 matches. They joined defending champions Chennai Super Kings and five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who have already been eliminated from the playoffs hunt.

IPL Points Table after KKR vs LSG, Match 66

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 627 runs in 13 matches with an average of 52.25. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 537 runs in 14 matches. Quinton de Kock, after today’s ton occupies third position with 502 runs in 14 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (24 in 13 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 23 wickets in 12 matches with a lesser bowling average. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 22 wickets in 12 matches.