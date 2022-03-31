Mumbai: West Indies star Evin Lewis blazed to the fastest half-century — of the IPL 2022 — off just 23 deliveries and helped Lucknow Super Giants chase down a stiff target to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six-wicket defeat at the Brabourne stadium here on Thursday.

Lewis exploded into action in the last five overs. He and Ayush Badoni, who struck a half-century on debut against Gujarat Titans, blasted 25 runs off the penultimate over bowled by spinner Shivam Dube as Lucknow reached 211/4 in 19.3 overs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 210/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Moeen Ali 35, Shivam Dube 49; Bishnoi 2/24, Andrew Tye 2/41, Avesh Khan 2/38) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 211/4 in 19.3 overs (K.L Rahul 40, Quinton de Kock 61, Evin Lewis 55 not out; Dwaine Pretorius 2/31) by six wickets.

IPL 2022 Points Table after LSG vs CSK, Match 7

Faf du Plessis swells lead in his position as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 88 (57) against Punjab Kings is till now the highest of the ongoing season and has scored a total of 93 runs so far. Ishan Kishan is in the second position with 81 runs, which he scored against Delhi Capitals for a losing cause. Aiden Markram occupies the third spot for his individual innings of 57 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Waninndu Hasaranga replaces Kuldeep Yadav for the purple cap with 5 wickets to his name. He won the Man of the Match award for his 4/20 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He is followed by KKR’s Umesh Yadav with 4 wickets in 2 matches under his belt. Hasaranga’s teammate Akash Deep occupies the third spot for 4 wickets in 2 matches but with a lesser bowling average than Yadav.