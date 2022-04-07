New Delhi: Quinton de Kock showed imperious form in his 80 off 52 balls as Lucknow Super Giants outplayed Delhi Capitals by six wickets for their third successive win in their debut IPL season here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals lost their way after a sizzling knock from Prithvi Shaw (61 off 31) to end at 149 for 3 after Lucknow predictably decided to field first. With the resources that Lucknow possess, 150 should have been a comfortable chase and the K L Rahul-led side made sure it was, getting home with two balls to spare on a tricky surface. After Rahul’s fall, his team needed 76 off the last 10 overs. De Kock, who collected nine fours and two sixes, put the team on the cusp of victory with his second 50-plus score of the tournament. With the pitch not the easiest one to bat on, Lucknow struggled to finish the game with even the in-form Deepak Hooda and experienced Krunal Pandya not finding the big hits.

Lucknow eventually managed to get the job done with the young Ayush Badoni hitting the decisive four and a six off Shardul Thakur in the final over.

IPL Points Table After LSG vs DC Match-15

Kolkata Knight Riders maintain their the top spot in the standings.

Jos Buttler have maintained his position as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 100 (68) against Mumbai Indians is till now the highest of the ongoing season and the only century-knock so far. He has scored a total of 205 runs in 3 matches. Quinton de Kock’s is in the second position after his match-winning knock of 80 off 52 deliveries. de Kock has scored a total of 149 runs in 4 matches. Ishan Kishan drops to third position with also 149 runs to his name in 3 matches.

Umesh Yadav maintains lead in the purple cap rankings with 9 wickets in 4 matches to his name. He is followed by RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal with 7 wickets in 3 matches under his belt. Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan occupies the third spot with 7 wickets in 4 matches.