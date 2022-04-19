<strong>Navi Mumbai:</strong> A fine knock by Faf du Plessis (96 off 64) followed by a sensational bowling effort by Josh Hazlewood (4/25) led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a hard-fought 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>It was RCB's fifth win in the ongoing IPL season and they jumped up to the second spot on the table with 10 points. <p></p> <p></p>Leading from the front, skipper du Plessis played a terrific knock (96 off 64) and steered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181-6 in 20 overs. Invited to bat first, RCB were off to a terrible start as they lost three wickets -- Anuj Rawat (4), Virat Kohli (0) and Glenn Maxwell (23) inside the powerplay. At 44/3 after 5.2 overs, RCB were in a spot of bother but du Plessis took on the mantle of batting through the innings. <p></p> <p></p>He anchored the innings to perfection by stitching together a crucial 70-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed (26) and a 49-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik (13 not out off 8) for the sixth wicket, helping RCB post a competitive total. He was out on the penultimate ball of the final over. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_5347333" align="alignnone" width="425"]<img class="size-medium wp-image-5347333" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/WhatsApp-Image-2022-04-20-at-1.42.35-AM-425x246.jpeg" alt="" width="425" height="246" /> <strong> IPL Points Table After LSG vs RCB</strong>[/caption] <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans</strong> have maintained their top position at the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler,</strong> has maintained his lead as the holder of the orange cap. He has scored a total of 375 runs in 6 matches. KL Rahul has replaced KKR captain Shreyas for the second position with 265 runs in 7 matches. RCB captain Faf du Plessis occupies the third position with a total of 250 runs in 7 matches. <p></p> <p></p><b>Yuzvendra Chahal </b>picked up 5 wickets in the today's match and has taken over the lead in the list of most wickets. T. Natarajan occupies second spot with 12 wickets in 6 matches. Avesh Khan is in the third place with 11 wickets in 6 matches.