Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8. Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls while Marcus Stoinis contributed 27.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for the Royals.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31). Lucknow Super Giants: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 59; Trent Boult 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/35, Prasidh Krishna 2/32).

IPL Points Table After LSG vs RR- Match 63

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 627 runs in 13 matches with an average of 52.25. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 469 runs in 13 matches. David Warner occupies third position with 427 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royal’s Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (24 in 13 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 23 wickets in 12 matches with a lesser bowling average. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 21 wickets in 11 matches.

