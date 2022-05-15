<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Top win. Two points. &#x1f497;&#x1f512;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvRR</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallaBol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallaBol</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalsFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalsFamily</a> <a href="https://t.co/QEplj03BLs">pic.twitter.com/QEplj03BLs</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1525902001350901760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8. Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls while Marcus Stoinis contributed 27. <p></p> <p></p>Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for the Royals. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a> return to winning ways! &#x1f44f; &#x1f44f;<a href="https://twitter.com/IamSanjuSamson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamSanjuSamson</a> &amp; Co. register their 8&#x20e3;th victory of the season as they beat <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSG</a> by 24 runs. &#x1f44d; &#x1f44d;</p> <p></p>Scorecard &#x1f449; <a href="https://t.co/9jNdVDnQqB">https://t.co/9jNdVDnQqB</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvRR</a> <a href="https://t.co/9vA9lVStm5">pic.twitter.com/9vA9lVStm5</a> <p></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1525900848793935873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31). Lucknow Super Giants: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 59; Trent Boult 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/35, Prasidh Krishna 2/32). <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table After LSG vs RR- Match 63</strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5394224" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Web-capture_15-5-2022_234824_www.google.com_-369x246.jpeg" alt="" width="369" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT)</strong> maintain top position at the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 627 runs in 13 matches with an average of 52.25. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 469 runs in 13 matches.<strong> David Warner </strong>occupies third position with 427 runs in 10 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royal's <strong>Yuzvendra Chahal</strong> is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (24 in 13 matches). <strong>Wanindu Hasaranga </strong>is in second position with 23 wickets in 12 matches with a lesser bowling average.<strong> Kagiso Rabada</strong> occupies 3rd place with 21 wickets in 11 matches. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table:</strong> <a href="https://www.india.com/ipl/points-table/">CLICK HERE</a>