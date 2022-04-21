Navi Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. CSK chased down the target of 156 in the final ball with MS Dhoni hitting the winning runs — a four — and remaining not out on 28.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored for CSK with a 35-ball 40 while Robin Uthappa chipped in with a 30. For MI, Daniel Sams took four wickets for 30 runs while Jaydev Unadkat got two. Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted 155 for 7 with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 51 not out from 43 balls while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a 21-ball 32.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary took three wickets for 19 runs while Dwayne Bravo got two. This was MI’s seventh loss on the trot. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 155 for 7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32; Mukesh Choudhary 3/19, Dwyane Bravo 2/36). Chennai Super Kings: 156 for 7 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 40, Robin Uthappa 30, MS Dhoni 28 not out; Daniel Sams 4/30).

IPL Points Table After MI vs CSK- Match 33

Gujarat Titans (GT) have maintained their top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler has maintained his lead as the holder of the orange cap. He has scored a total of 375 runs in 6 matches with an average of 75. KL Rahul with 265 runs in 7 matches is in second position. RCB captain Faf du Plessis occupies the third position with a total of 250 runs in 7 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets- 17 in 6 matches. Kuldeep Yadav in second position with 13 wickets in 6 matches. Dwayne Bravo occupies third spot with 12 wickets in 7 matches.