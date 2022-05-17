Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by three runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 193 for six. Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 76 off 44 balls, opener Priyam Garg made 42 off 26 deliveries, while Nicholas Pooran blazed away to 38 off 22.

Rahul Tripathi is adjudged Player of the Match for his excellent knock of 76 off 44 deliveries as #SRH win by 3 runs.#TATAIPL #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/OieNVAKF0o IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2022

Ramandeep Singh was the most successful bowler for MI, taking three wickets for 20 runs in three overs at the Wankhede Stadium. In reply, MI captain Rohit Sharma struck 48 off 36 balls, while his opening partner Ishan Kishan made 43 off 34.

Then, Tim David smashed his way to 46 off just 18 balls before MI finished at 190 for seven. Among SRH bowlers, pacer Umran Malik picked up 3/23.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20). Mumbai Indians: 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Malik 3/23).

IPL Points Table After MI vs SRH- Match 65

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 627 runs in 13 matches with an average of 52.25. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 469 runs in 13 matches. David Warner occupies third position with 427 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (24 in 13 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 23 wickets in 12 matches with a lesser bowling average. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 22 wickets in 12 matches.