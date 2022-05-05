<strong>Pune:</strong> Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell shared five wickets between themselves as Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped their three-match losing streak to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at MCA Stadium on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>After Mahipal Lomror (42) and Dinesh Karthik (26 not out) hit handy knocks to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 173/8, Bangalore's bowling attack, led by Patel, Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood adopted the pace off approach successfully in restricting Chennai to 160/8 in their 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>The result means that Bangalore are now at fourth place in the points table while Chennai were left to rue their inability to build on a wicketless power-play and Devon Conway getting a fine 56 as the rest of the batters failed to stay at the crease for long on a two-paced pitch. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 173/8 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 42, Faf du Plessis 38; Maheesh Theekshana 3/27, Moeen Ali 2/28) beat Chennai Super Kings 160/8 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 56, Moeen Ali 34; Harshal Patel 3/35, Glenn Maxwell 2/22) by 13 runs <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table after RCB vs CSK, Match 49</strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5374612" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/WhatsApp_Image_2022-05-05_at_1.55.23_AM-removebg-preview-1-437x171.png" alt="" width="437" height="171" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT)</strong> maintain position at the top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 588 runs in 10 matches with an average of 65.33. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. <strong>Shikhar Dhawan </strong>occupies third position with 369 runs in 10 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 10 matches). <strong>Kagiso Rabada </strong>is in second position with 17 wickets in 9 matches with a better economy. <strong>Kuldeep Yadav</strong> occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;