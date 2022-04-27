<strong>Pune:</strong> Riyan Parag smashed a match-defining unbeaten half-century before the bowling unit lived up to its reputation to hand Rajasthan Royals a 29-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Parag (56 not out off 31 balls) single-handedly took his side to 144 for 8 with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest score in IPL. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Riyan Parag put on an impressive show &amp; bagged the Player of the Match award as <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a> beat <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> by 29 runs.</p> <p></p>Scorecard - <a href="https://t.co/fVgVgn1vUG">https://t.co/fVgVgn1vUG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBvRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ac8QOrrAeT">pic.twitter.com/Ac8QOrrAeT</a> <p></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1519016279096537089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Parag marshalled the RR lower-order brilliantly and smashed Harshal Patel for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to a decent total after being sent in to bat. <p></p> <p></p>But RCB's chase never got going as RR bowlers, led by young Kuldeep Sen (4/20), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/17) and Prasidh Krishna (2/23), bundled out their opponents for 115 in 19.3 overs. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table After RCB vs RR, Match-39 </strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5360419" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/rr-pt-2-345x246.png" alt="" width="345" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Rajasthan Royals (RR) </strong>dethrone<strong> Gujarat Titans (GT) </strong>at the top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> swells lead as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 499 runs in 8 matches with an average of 71.29. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> jumps to 2nd position with 368 runs in 8 matches, courtesy of his second hundred. <strong>Shikhar Dhawan </strong>occupies third position with 302 runs in 8 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets- 18 in 8 matches. <strong>T Natarajan</strong> is in second position with 15 wickets in 7 matches. <strong>Dwayne Bravo </strong>takes third position with 14 wickets in 8 matches.