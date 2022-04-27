Pune: Riyan Parag smashed a match-defining unbeaten half-century before the bowling unit lived up to its reputation to hand Rajasthan Royals a 29-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Parag (56 not out off 31 balls) single-handedly took his side to 144 for 8 with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest score in IPL. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock.

Riyan Parag put on an impressive show & bagged the Player of the Match award as @rajasthanroyals beat #RCB by 29 runs. Scorecard – https://t.co/fVgVgn1vUG #RCBvRR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Ac8QOrrAeT IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2022

Parag marshalled the RR lower-order brilliantly and smashed Harshal Patel for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to a decent total after being sent in to bat.

But RCB’s chase never got going as RR bowlers, led by young Kuldeep Sen (4/20), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/17) and Prasidh Krishna (2/23), bundled out their opponents for 115 in 19.3 overs.

IPL Points Table After RCB vs RR, Match-39

Rajasthan Royals (RR) dethrone Gujarat Titans (GT) at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler swells lead as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 499 runs in 8 matches with an average of 71.29. KL Rahul jumps to 2nd position with 368 runs in 8 matches, courtesy of his second hundred. Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 302 runs in 8 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets- 18 in 8 matches. T Natarajan is in second position with 15 wickets in 7 matches. Dwayne Bravo takes third position with 14 wickets in 8 matches.