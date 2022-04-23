<strong> Mumbai:</strong> Sunrisers Hyderabad cantered to a nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here on Saturday. Chasing a mere 69 for a win, SRH overhauled the target with 12 overs to spare. They reached 72 for 1 in eight overs with captain Kane Williamson remaining unbeaten on 16. His opening partner Abhishek Sharma made 47. <p></p> <p></p>For RCB, Harshal Patel took one wicket for 18 runs. Earlier, invited to bat, RCB were shot out for 68 by SRH. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">For picking up 3 key wickets, Marco Jansen is the Player of the Match in Match 36 as <a href="https://twitter.com/SunRisers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SunRisers</a> beat <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> by 9 wickets &#x1f44c;&#x1f44c;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBvSRH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBvSRH</a> <a href="https://t.co/3xENNUif1K">pic.twitter.com/3xENNUif1K</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1517910567985373184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored for RCB with 15 while Glen Maxwell made 12. All the other RCB batters were out in single digit scores in a horrible display. For SRH, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took three wickets apiece while spinner Jagadeesha Suchith got two. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 68 all out in 16.1 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; Marco Jansen 3/25, T Natarajan 3/10). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 72 for 1 in 8 overs (Abhishek Sharma 47, Kane Williamson 16 not out; Harshal Patel 1/18). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans </strong>dethrone <strong>Rajasthan Royals</strong><strong> </strong>at the top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> swells lead as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 491 runs in 7 matches with an average of 81.83. Hardik Pandya jumps to second position with 295 runs in 6 matches. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> drops to 3rd position with 265 runs in 7 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets- 18 in 7 matches. <strong>T Natarajan</strong> jumps to second position with 15 wickets in 7 matches. <strong>Kuldeep Yadav </strong>drops to third position with 13 wickets in 7 matches.