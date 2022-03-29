Pune: Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 210 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls. In reply, SRH were stopped at 149 for seven. RR have opened their account against the usual consensus because they have batted first and won. SRH gave away too many and paid the price for it.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 149/7 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 57 not out, Washington Sundar 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/22, Prasidh Krishna 2/16).

IPL 2022 Points Table After SRH vs RR Match

Rajasthan Royals have dethroned Delhi Capitals at the top of the standings courtesy of a better net run-rate.

Faf du Plessis maintains his position as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 88 (57) against Punjab Kings is till now the highest of the ongoing season. Ishan Kishan is in the second position with 81 runs, which he scored against Delhi Capitals for a losing cause. Aiden Markram occupies the third spot for his individual innings of 57 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kuldeep Yadav maintains his position as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far. His figures of 3/18 against Mumbai Indians is the best so far. He is followed by CSK’s Dwayne Bravo-3/20 and Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal had a brilliant opening match as he scalped 3/22 against Sunrisers Hyderabad for a winning cause.