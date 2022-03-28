IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB, Mumbai: Preity Zinta, who is also the co-owner of IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) couldn’t stop smiling on Sunday as her team went on to win their first IPL game of the season against a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unit led by Faf du Plessis. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj in the ranks, RCB were clear favourites to win the match, even more so when they had posted a mammoth 205 on the board after being sent in to bat first by PBKS.

Led by Mayank Agarwal, PBKS were up to the mark and chased down the total with an over to spare, thanks to an all-around batting performance as Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43) made mincemeat of the Bangalore attack. Mayank too came to the party with a quickfire 32 as Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith finished the job without any trouble.

Reacting to her team’s brilliant show, Zinta took to Instagram and posted a picture of her newborn babies – Jai and Gia, who were seen sitting right in front of their television set and enjoying the match.

“New team, new Captain and new fans. Thank you @punjabkingsipl for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye,” read the caption.

Preity and husband Gene Goodenough were blessed with twins – Jai and Gia in November 2021. Punjab Kings will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match scheduled to be played on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.