IPL 2022 News | New Delhi: Anil Kumble, former Indian bowler and skipper, has been exempted from paying service tax for his promotional activities in IPL 2022, according to a report by Economic Times (ET). The order was passed by the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT). Along with the order, the tribunal has set aside the order of the tax department to impose the tax.

According to the report, the CESTAT has also said that the promotional activities will not be treated as ‘business auxiliary services’, negating the need to impose service tax. The tax department had earlier asked the cricketer to pay Rs 50 lakh tax. Currently, he is the Head Coach of Punjab Kings.

Out of Rs 50 lakh tax, Rs 27.65 lakh for 2009-10 and Rs 21.41 lakh for 2008-09. Apart from this, there were also interest payments and penalties under Sections 75, 76 and 77 of the Income Tax Act.

How Does Anil Kumble Take Part In Promotions?

Anil Kumble is the Director of the Bangaluru-based advertising company, Anil Kumble Sports Promotion Pvt Ltd. The company was established in 1999 and currently has a paid-up capital of Rs 27,44,420.

There are two other directors along with Kumble, namely Vasanth Bharadwaj and Chetana Kumble (Anil Kumble’s wife).