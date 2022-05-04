Gujarat Titans (GT) would have thought that they had it all sewn up when they took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2022 league match on Tuesday night. With 16 points from nine matches before last night’s game, GT looked all set to make a triumphant march into the knockout stages as the top team in the league engagements. However, PBKS had other plans and as it turned out, they claimed two crucial points and GT will now have to wait, at least for another match, before they can say they are in it to win it. But with several teams desperate for points, every match will be a critical contest.

Among the rest, there are some titanic contests still to come and here are the teams that would be really hopeful of making it:

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the other debutants, are looking good with 14 points from 10 games, without being too flashy, typical of their skipper. They are a solid side and playing good cricket and if current form is any indication, they should make it through. As mentioned earlier, no match is a walkover for any side, but the table toppers have definitely got it going for them.

Rajasthan Royals

RR (12 points from 10 matches) looked to be going like a runaway train before they came to grief against Mumbai Indians (MI) and then also versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While playing MI is always a daunting prospect, RR surely would have loved to get two points against KKR, who are battling for survival. But RR’s fearsome batting failed them on that day, making their progress a little more challenging.

SunRisers Hyderabad

SRH (10 points from 9 matches) were, at least the initial stages of IPL 2022, not expected to make the grade, thanks to their rather muddled selections in the IPL 2022 player auction. But Kane Williamson’s team has shown a lot of grit and determination to get to the top-four grouping, as they find themselves ahead of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they have a better Nett Run-Rate (NRR), as well as one match in hand. They too came to grief against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), so will be hoping for a quick recovery.

Punjab Kings

PBKS (10 points from 10 matches) find themselves on the edge between qualification and elimination, and they are hoping that things go their way, both in their games and also in other matches. They stay just ahead of RCB on NRR, which garnering full points in all matches critical for either side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB are, once again, finding themselves in such a position in an IPL tournament where they could very well make an early exit. However, with some luck in their own matches, they can still be a viable option. Not though if they keep adding to the string of three straight losses, with nothing really going their way. They need some serious change of fortunes to hang in there.

As for the other sides, mathematically almost all teams barring Mumbai Indians have a chance to make it to the knockouts, but they are fast running out of miracles. Delhi Capitals, KKR and CSK will have to keep winning and hoping, but things are happening fast and chances of a recovery dwindling with every game.