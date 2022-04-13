New Delhi: Riyan Parag is one of Rajasthan Royals’ key men and the 20-year old cricketer is confident that he can be India’s next best finisher in the years to come.

“I don’t want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in years to come. I have got the skill-set, I’ve got the all-rounder abilities and not just batting, fielding and bowling as well. Yes, I’ve got a lot to work on and I’ve got to be consistent. I’ve got to work a lot on a lot of areas but I firmly believe that I can do it for the Rajasthan Royals team and the country as well,” Parag said on ‘Red Bull’s Greatness Starts Here’.

Parag said that it was a big moment for him to captain his state, Assam and he tries to emulate former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and he’s the ‘cool one’ like the ex India international himself.

“It was very special. I captained the Mushtaq Ali team last year and this year as well. I always think of myself as a captain, even when I’m not captaining the side, and I always think about my game like that. So being the official captain of the state team was a very humbling and big moment. I don’t want to say like MS, but I try to copy MS a bit in that factor. But yeah, I’m the cool one. I’m not very aggressive,” he told.