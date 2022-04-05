<h2>Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming IPL 2022</h2> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. <p></p> <p></p>Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. <p></p> <p></p>The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it. <p></p> <p></p>For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, like he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred. <p></p> <p></p>He would however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs. H<strong>ere are the details when and where to watch the game:</strong> <p></p><h2>What are the timings of RR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match?</h2> <p></p>The RCB vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 5th April, Monday. <p></p><h2>Where is the RR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?</h2> <p></p>The RR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. <p></p><h2>Which TV channel will broadcast the RR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match?</h2> <p></p>The Indian Premier League 2022 match between RR vs RCB will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network. <p></p><h2>RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Rajasthan Royals:</strong> Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini <p></p> <p></p><strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore:</strong> Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep