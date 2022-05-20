Mumbai: Ravi Shastri, who is the ex-coach of the Indian cricket team, is extremely popular among his fans. From getting trolled to receiving love, Shastri and his posts on social media always garner reactions. With the IPL on, Shastri has turned an expert and he gives his opinions regularly on matches, players and scenarios.

The former India coach took to social media on Friday and posted a picture where he is dressed in a flambouyant fashion for probably the evening.

His post was captioned: “My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment.”

Shastri’s post has gone viral as fans are reacting to it. Most of the comments are hilarious. Here are the funniest reactions.

