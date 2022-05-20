<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Ravi Shastri, who is the ex-coach of the Indian cricket team, is extremely popular among his fans. From getting trolled to receiving love, Shastri and his posts on social media always garner reactions. With the IPL on, Shastri has turned an expert and he gives his opinions regularly on matches, players and scenarios. <p></p> <p></p>The former India coach took to social media on Friday and posted a picture where he is dressed in a flambouyant fashion for probably the evening. <p></p> <p></p>His post was captioned: "My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. <a href="https://t.co/22BBncYoDL">pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL</a></p> <p></p> Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1527495439372591106?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Shastri's post has gone viral as fans are reacting to it. Most of the comments are hilarious. Here are the funniest reactions. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He is talking about Magic Moment <a href="https://t.co/jrAy4uTfBm">pic.twitter.com/jrAy4uTfBm</a></p> <p></p> &#xfe0f;&#xfe0f; &#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f; &#xfe0f;&#xfe0f; &#xfe0f;&#xfe0f; &#xfe0f;&#xfe0f; (@shekhawatism) <a href="https://twitter.com/shekhawatism/status/1527511025544597504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shastri sir took down train towards virar instead of churchgate train. When asked to get down pn next station and change the train he said he wanted to live the moment. <a href="https://t.co/LlotunJFLM">pic.twitter.com/LlotunJFLM</a></p> <p></p> Kakashi Hatake (@AnbuBlackOps07) <a href="https://twitter.com/AnbuBlackOps07/status/1527514254630219781?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;