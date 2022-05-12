<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India opener Aakash Chopra has made a big prediction about Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja amid rift speculations. The 44-year old commentator on his official Youtube channel predicted that Jadeja might not even feature next year in the side. The speculations are on a rise ever since CSK's official instagram handle unfollowed Jadeja. <p></p> <p></p>While giving a preview of the CSK vs MI, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Chopra said that,"For Chennai I had said that Jadeja won't play the match and I have a feeling he might not be there next year too." <p></p> <p></p>Chopra even stated the example of Suresh Raina unceremonius exit to compare the situation of the all rounder. <p></p> <p></p>"This happens a lot in the CSK camp that there is no clarity on injuries and then a player doesn't play. I remember it was in 2021 that Suresh Raina played till a point and after that things came to an end, That's it, TATA. <p></p> <p></p>"So, I don't know what is the case with Jaddu (Jadeja), but his absence will be a problem for CSK," Chopra said. <p></p> <p></p>CSK took to its official twitter account to mention the news of Jadeja's injury. "Jadeja will be missing the rest of the IPL due to injury. Wishing our Jaadugar a speedy recovery!" <p></p> <p></p>CSK will battle it out against arch rivals MI on Thursday. Although, both these teams are having a tough time in this year's edition of the IPL but fans will surely in for a cracker of a match.