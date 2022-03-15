Mumbai: RCB’s newly appointed captain Faf du Plessis has entered quarantine in Mumbai ahead of first match against Punjab Kings scheduled to take place on March 27. The 37-year old veteran cricketer have to undergo a three day quarantine period before the starting the preparations for the tournament.

“We just arrived. Day one of the RCB season officially. So, a long travel day but we have got three days of quarantine and then the season will be off and running. We are extremely excited, over the next couple of days, the guys will start coming in, so we look forward to seeing everyone’s faces at the first practice.”

Du Plessis added: “Hopefully it is first in and last out, at the end of the tournament. Luckily it is only three days of quaratine, which helps a lot and then we can start training.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2022, scheduled to kick start on March 26 in Mumbai, the franchise announced here on Saturday.

The veteran South Africa batsman replaces outgoing captain Virat Kohli, who has been the longest-serving captain of the team. Faf Du Plessis was signed at the recently concluded Mega Auction 2022 for a sum of Rs. 7 CR.

Expressing his delight at being appointed as RCB captain, Faf du Plessis said, “The opportunity to be the captain of a franchise like RCB is massive and a role I was glad to accept. The work is just going to begin as we try to build off the success the team has enjoyed in previous years. I would like to thank the RCB management and the coaching team for entrusting me with the role and I will do my best to ensure a successful season this time with the desired outcome.”