Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pulled off a last over heist against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to qualify for the Qualifier no.2 against Rajasthan Royals (RCB). Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis lavished praises on teammate Harshal Patel in the post match press conference. Faf even addressed Harshal as joker in the pack of cards.

No discussion is complete without a mention about ‘King of Death’ Harshal Patel, whose 18th over proved to be decisive. Faf said,”A special card I can pick. He bowls the important overs. Second last one over from him changed the game for us.”

Other than Harshal, the Bangalore skipper also heaped huge praises on 28-year-old Rajat Patidar who scored his maiden century in IPL. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis couldn’t stop gushing about young Patidar, who he feels has a good head on his shoulders.

“I am over the moon. For a young guy to play like he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL,” Du Plessis said.

Patidar hit 12 fours and seven sixes in his knock and what impressed his skipper was how he played shots all around the wicket.

“He has got all the shots. Every single time he attacks, he transfers the pressure back on the opposition.” Rajat Patidar was ignored at this year’s auction only to be picked as an injury replacement but the 28-year-old never cared about things which he couldn’t really control.

