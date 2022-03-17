<strong>New Delhi:</strong> RCB's middle order mainstay Glenn Maxwell feels former captain Virat Kohli looks "stress free" without the burden of captaincy affecting his form, could be a dangerous sign for the opposition teams in the IPL 2022. Kohli resigned as T20 captain for RCB before the disastrous T20 World cup in 2021. <p></p> <p></p>Maxwll reckons that Kohli now is no longer the "in-your face" aggressive cricketer that he used to be and that has been pleasantly surprising. <p></p> <p></p>"He knows he's handing the captaincy over, which I think is potentially a big burden for him. It might have been something that's been weighing him down for a while and now that he's been able to release it, it might be dangerous news for opposition teams," Maxwell told RCB Podcast. <p></p> <p></p>The flamboyant Australian is happy that Kohli is in that phase when he would actually be enjoying being out there in thick of things. <p></p> <p></p>"It is amazing for him to be relaxed a bit and actually enjoy the next few years of his career without any of that sort of external pressure. I think playing against him in earlier days, he was a fiery competitor, getting in your face. He's always trying to impose himself on the game. Impose himself on the opposition." <p></p> <p></p>The Australian all-rounder is loving the cricketing conversations he is having with Kohli and is himself surprised that the former India skipper has become a close friend. <p></p> <p></p>"Something I've noticed more from him this year is he's been really measured with his emotions. He's actually been really measured with his decision-making. He's certainly really surprised me and probably how close we've both gotten to each other as well this year. Being able to talk about the game in a calm manner," Maxwell said. <p></p> <p></p>"Because you do see that over-excited, in your face style when you play against him. But to play with him and have really good conversations about the game, I've really enjoyed that.