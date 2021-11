IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Could Set Auction on Fire

With a day to go for the submission of the retained players by all franchisees, speculations are rife over who would be in and who would be out and the official announcements could happen soon. While some reports claim MS Dhoni would get a three-year extension, some others reckon David Warner would not be retained – despite his stature and record. As of now, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni look to be confirmed retained players for their respective franchises.

Things have heated up further with the addition of the two new franchises who would bid for players for the very first time and as expected – eyes would be on them.

As per BCCI’s retention policy, franchisees are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30.

