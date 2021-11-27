New Delhi: While the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a conclusion just over a month ago, preparations for next season are already underway. All eight existing teams have been asked to submit their list of players retained on November 30. With the mega auction going ahead of IPL 2022, the eight teams can hold a maximum of four players.

With the deadline approaching, all sides will be busy discussing players. There have been several reports that Shreyas Iyer has not been retained by Delhi Capitals. The right-hander has been with Delhi since he first made an appearance for them in the IPL in 2015. However, Iyer’s engagement with the franchise could end as the capitals reportedly planned to retain Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel ahead of the mega auctions.

If the reports prove to be true, Iyer may find himself at the auction with a decent amouunt next to his name card. It is noteworthy that the 26-year-old has become a regular member of the limited overs squad of the Indian team too. He has also has the experience of leading the side in the past. This is precisely why different franchises are leaving no stone unturned to get a player of that caliber.

“While Mumbai Indians are also reportedly interested in picking Shreyas at the auction, at least one other existing franchise too want him since he is being seen as captaincy material,” read the report. Speaking of IPL 2022, two new teams based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow respectively are set to come in the picture.

According to a report in Telegraph, Mumbai Indians are already in talks with Iyer. However, with so many top-level players in the squad, MI would have a problem of plenty while compiling a retention list. Indian Premier League will be a 10-team event for the first time since 2014.