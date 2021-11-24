Mumbai: Arguably the best Indian Premier League side, Mumbai Indians owners would be in a spot as they would now have to pick four players in six days’ time. They would have to do that keeping in mind a lot of factors. Age, form, fitness would certainly be factors they would take into account.

A big concern for the management would be Hardik Pandya. The allrounder has been a proven matchwinner at the franchise and now to leave him would be a call the management would be forced to take because of his recent form and fitness.

If Hardik is not retained, who are the four players that would be a part of the franchise in the coming years?

Rohit Sharma: The new Indian T20 captain maybe 34, but he has a lot of cricket left in him. The successful Mumbai Indians captain would certainly be retained. He would open the batting and then his style of leadership would be an asset for the new members joining the MI family.

Suryakumar Yadav: The top-order batter has been in good form and that has helped him get a national call. He, like many others, came to the limelight because of the Mumbai franchise. A solid batter who plays 360 and is very versatile, someone who plays as per the situation.