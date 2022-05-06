Mumbai: David Warner reminded fans again as to why he is rated as arguably the best white-ball batter in the modern era as he hit a belligerent 92 off 58 balls on Thursday against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne stadium to help Delhi Capitals post a mammoth 207 for three. Warner hit the ball to all parts of the ground in his 58-ball stay. His innings was laced with 12 fours and three sixes.

Following the win, the Capitals captain Rishabh Pant hailed the Australian cricketer. Pant reckoned it was one of Warner’s best innings.

“The way he batted, the way he paced the innings, it’s one of the best innings,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.

The Capitals jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches while the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss. Warner was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the Sunrisers playing eleven under controversial circumstances last season.

Chasing a stiff target of 208, the Sunrisers made a disastrous start as they were three down for a mere 37 runs at the end of seventh over as Abhishek Sharma (7) and Rahul Tripathi (22) as well as captain Kane Williamson (4) got out early.

They fell short in the end despite some heroic efforts by Aiden Markram (42 off 25 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34 balls). Markram and Pooran stitched 60 runs from 5.5 overs to keep the Sunrisers in the hunt. After Markram was out in the 13th over, Pooran continued his onslaught but the asking rate kept on rising.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30).