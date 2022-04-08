Mumbai: Following another loss, Delhi Capitals are not living up to their potential in IPL 2022 and Rishabh Pant and Co would like to get the house back in order. The Capitals lost to Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Thursday at the DY Patil stadium. The captain of Delhi, Rishabh Pant, reckoned his side was 10-15 runs short from where they would have wanted to be. He also said with the dew coming in things were tough for his bowlers in the middle.

“When the dew is like that you can’t be complaining, as a batting unit we were 10-15 short, at the end Avesh and Holder pulled it back, credit to them,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.