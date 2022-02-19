<strong>Kolkata:</strong> The game was slipping away from West Indies when Rovman Powell walked into the middle on Friday in the second T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With West Indies' chances of a win dying, Powell injected some real hope with his big-hitting in the backend. <p></p> <p></p>Despite his breathtaking 68* off 36 balls, Powell could not take his side over the line in a 186-run chase. His innings was laced with five sixes and four boundaries. Whatever it be, his big-hitting caught the attention of Rishabh Pant, who would be his captain at the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming season of the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>After the game, Pant admitted that he was glad to see Powell hit the ball like a bullet. "He (Powell) was hitting bullets. At the back of my mind I was happy as well as Powell will be playing for Delhi Capitals (smiles)," he said during the presentation where he was awarded the man of the match. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Pant came up with the goods as he smashed a brilliant 52* off 28 balls to power India to 186 for five in 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;