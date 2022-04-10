<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra minced no words in criticizing Mumbai Indians after they failed to open their account yet again as they were handed a 7-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>It will now be a herculean task for the 5-time IPL champions MI to qualify for the playoffs. Although, they are deemed as slow starters, but with the introduction of 2 new teams this year will add to their woes. After the RCB vs MI match ended, the 44-year old was left perplexed with MI's tactics in the match. Chopra said that MI has already made this year's IPL an 8-team tournament with their performance. <p></p> <p></p>"Mumbai have already made it an eight-team tournament. What is Mumbai doing? They decided to go with just two overseas players. I mean why, how? Tim David, Fabien Allen, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills - all of them are sitting out. You have Jaydev Unadkat and Ramandeep - you played them but is that going to work?" <p></p> <p></p>Chopra also added that the Mumbai Indians had weakened their bowling lineup considerably with their team selection. Chopra said on his official YouTube channel - "You have such a long batting that you have just four bowlers left - Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah and Murugan Ashwin and these are your four. It means the fifth bowler will be either Kieron Pollard or Dewald Brevis. Good luck Mumbai." <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai Indians will battle it out against Punjab Kings in their next match scheduled on 13th April.