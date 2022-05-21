Mumbai: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the two best batters in white-ball cricket. Yes, recently their form has been worrying but plaudits reckon there is nothing to worry. During a Q&A session organised by ex-India coach Ravi Shastri, he answered many fan questions. Shastri, who has seen Rohit and Virat from close quarters, was put on the spot when a fan asked him to pick between Rohit and Virat.

Shastri’s reply to the question is unmissable and that left the fans in splits. Well, his response had nothing to do with cricket.

“Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai,” replied Shastri.

Shastri seemed to be at his wittiest best. Another fan drew a sketch of Shastri and asked him to comment on it. Shastri replied: “Please mita de yaar.”