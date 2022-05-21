<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably the two best batters in white-ball cricket. Yes, recently their form has been worrying but plaudits reckon there is nothing to worry. During a Q&amp;A session organised by ex-India coach Ravi Shastri, he answered many fan questions. Shastri, who has seen Rohit and Virat from close quarters, was put on the spot when a fan asked him to pick between Rohit and Virat. <p></p> <p></p>Shastri's reply to the question is unmissable and that left the fans in splits. Well, his response had nothing to do with cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai," replied Shastri. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai</p> <p></p> Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1527650359979954176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Shastri seemed to be at his wittiest best. Another fan drew a sketch of Shastri and asked him to comment on it. Shastri replied: "Please mita de yaar." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Please mita de yaar &#x1f62d;&#x1f62d;</p> <p></p> Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1527650598656831488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>