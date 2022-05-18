Mumbai: Three sixes off T Natarajan in the 18th over and looked like Tim David was determined to take Mumbai Indians over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium. But an unfortunate runout in the last ball of that very over changed the course of the game. Following the loss, MI captain Rohit Sharma also rued the runout of David and said they believed they could win till that happened.

“Till about the second last over I thought we had it. Unfortunate runout there of Tim David. We thought we were very much in the game till that runout. You would back yourself to get even 19 off the final over. Credit to Sunrisers, they held their nerve pretty well at the back end,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.