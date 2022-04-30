New Delhi: On the occasion of Indian Captain Rohit Sharma’s birthday, the cricket fraternity took to social media to wish the Indian captain. Yuzvendra Chahal on his Instagram handle, shared a birthday post to wish Rohit, which included a series of photographs of the two cricketers.

Rohit Sharma’s wife and Chahal got involved in a hilarious conversation in the post’s comments section.

Yuzvendra Chahal Posted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

The love & respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on & off field

Found my bade bhaiya 🤗

Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games & good health 🧿

Happy birthday Hitman 🎂

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh often comes up with hilarious comments on Sharma’s social media posts. Ritika commented on Chahal’s post: The last picture got me 😒 your photos are more romantic than mine.

And then Chahal came up with, “I’m sure bhabhi my wife also has the same thing to say,” he wrote.

Rohit Sharma was appointed India’s white-ball skipper last year and then took over the reins in the longest format this year after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test skipper. Rohit with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, is going through a rough patch in terms of runs, however, the 35-year-old has ample support behind him to keep him motivated.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for registering the highest individual score in ODIs. He is also the first batter to smash five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.