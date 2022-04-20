New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that RCB are ‘real deal’ this year and are favourites to win this year under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. It is noteworthy that RCB is ranked 2nd on the points table till now with 5 wins from 7 games behind Gujarat Titans.

Coming to the match, skipper Du Plessis’ 96-run knock and Josh Hazlewood’s four-wicket haul helped RCB register a comfortable victory over Lucknow. Right after the match, Vaughan tweeted:

Without doubt @RCBTweets are the real deal this year under @faf1307 !!! #IPL2022 Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2022

It was a chase that never really took off for the KL Rahul-led side. They lost wickets to the new ball, with Hazlewood wreaking havoc upfront and once the first six overs weren’t utilised, the pressure started to mount. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli, too, was impressed with the team’s performance.

“Another game, another win. Onwards & Upwards,” Kohli shared RCB’s celebration pictures on the KOO app after the win.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against RCB. According to an official statement from IPL, Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Apart from him, Lucknow’s all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has also been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He also admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Lucknow will be going up against Mumbai Indians for their next IPL 2022 clash on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium.

Inputs from IANS