Mumbai: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is set to miss the tie against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 as one of his family members returned a covid positive result. The match is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and the Capitals will be without the services of their head coach.

According to a statement released by Delhi Capitals, Ponting’s family has been moved to an isolation facility and is being well taken of at the moment.

“A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of,” read the statement.

“Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family’s privacy to be respected in the current scenario,” the statement added.

“The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone’s speedy recovery,” the statement further added.

Delhi Capitals find themselves in the sixth position in the IPL 2022 points table, having won three and lost three so far in the tournament. This is the seventh Covid-19 case that has been reported from the Delhi contingent. Earlier, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert tested positive for the virus. Team physio Patrick Farhart was the first Covid-19 case reported from the Delhi camp.