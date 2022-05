IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Moeen Ali - Possible MS Dhoni's Successor as CSK Captain - Ravi Shastri Opine

Pune: Now that the season is coming to an end and a season to forget for Chennai Super Kings, the big question ahead of IPL 2023 would be – who will be MS Dhoni’s successor as CSK captain? Now that CSK may not consider Ravindra Jadeja after his dismal show as captain, who are the other options? Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri has weighed in on this. As per Shastri, CSK should wait for auctions or look at players like Moeen Ali or Ruturaj Gaikwad and back them.

Regarding the options that CSK may go for as Dhoni’s successor, Shastri said: “Who could be the options then? Just like Faf du Plessis for RCB,” Shastri said, suggesting Super Kings wait till the auction if need be. “Within the mix, if you think Ruturaj has, or Moeen or even a local player, if there’s someone who you think has that ability to lead a side, go for it,” Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo’s T20 Time Out.