Dubai: With speculations rife over should CSK retain MS Dhoni or not, ex-South African captain Shaun Pollock reckons he may be involved with the franchise in some managerial capacity. Pollock doubts Dhoni would be retained as a player. The ex-SA skipper picked Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, and Ravindra Jadeja as the three players CSK should retain ahead of the mega auction.

“You have got to keep Ruturaj Gaikwad. Going forward, I feel he will be absolutely fantastic for them. Jadeja, I would hold on to because he’s been great with the bat and the ball. And I personally don’t think we will see Dhoni, I think he will be retained in a managerial role. I would probably go with Faf, Jadeja, and Gaikwad as the three retentions,” Pollock told Cricbuzz.

Gaikwad with 635 runs bagged the prestigious Orange Cap, while his opening partner du Plessis got the side off to good starts during the course of the tournament. Jadeja is an asset with the bat, ball and in the field and is a must-have.

This is contrary to what a CSK official said. Speaking to ANI, a CSK official confirmed that the franchise would use their first retention card for Dhoni.

“There will be retention and that is a fact. The number of retentions isn’t something we are aware of yet. But honestly, that is secondary in MS’ case because the first card will be used for him. The ship needs its captain and rest assured he will be back next year,” the official said.