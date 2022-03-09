New Delhi: It is no secret that being a cricketer’s wife or family member is one of the toughest jobs as you are always under the scanner and in the spotlight. And then, if you are MS Dhoni’s wife – things become totally different. Sakshi, Dhoni’s wife, recently revealed how it is like to be a wife of a cricketer in India.

Sakshi said while speaking on Chennai Super Kings video posted on International Women’s Day said that life changes when your husband goes to play sport and one has to adapt.

“General life changes when you get married and your husband goes to an office. But our husbands go to play sports. So I think you just have to adapt and change according to how they expect you to be and not just sort of stress them out.”

Sakshi also revealed that when you are married to a cricketer, you do not have any private space. She added: “You don’t have your private space and you cannot be like how you are basically in front of cameras right now. Some people are comfortable in front of the camera, some people are not. And especially with the public, they tend to judge you, like especially when you are a cricketer’s wife. Even when you are doing something like hanging out with friends and they do talk.”