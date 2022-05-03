Mumbai: It was a day to forget for Rajasthan Royals as they slumped to their second loss in a row after Kolkata Knight Riders won by seven wickets on Monday at the Wankhede stadium. The loss has derailed Rajasthan’s campaign to some extent. After the loss against Kolkata, RR captain Sanju Samson reckoned the wicket was slow and it was the batting that let down the side. He also admitted that they were 15-20 runs short.

“The wicket was a bit slow, but they also bowled really well but with the kind of batting we had, would have liked a few more boundaries at the end and finish off a bit better. I think we were short by 15-20 runs,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.